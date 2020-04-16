Powered by RebelMouse
Ana Soto/Tufts University
Apr 16, 2020

Cutting edge of science

An exclusive look at important research impacting our health and the environment

 EHN Staff

The AGC Science Communication Fellowship program trains future scientific leaders to engage with journalists and the public about rapidly evolving research.

About this Series

Cutting Edge of Science grants an exclusive look at new findings regarding our health and the environment by up-and-coming scientists nationwide.

These scientists have participated in a fellowship designed to strengthen their communication skills with media and the public. Now, readers like you have the ability to gain insight into their research - ahead of everyone else. Take this opportunity to be proactive; get smart. Learn about what's impacting your health and our planet, from the leading experts on the subjects.

Meet the Fellows

Raquel Chamorro-Garcia, PhD. University of California, Santa Cruz

Michael Wentzel, PhD. Augsburg University

Meghan Rebuli, PhD. UNC Chapel Hill

Fenna Sillé, PhD. John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Peter Byrley, PhD. U.S. EPA

Miranda Spratlen, PhD. Columbia University

Tom Bruton, PhD. Green Science Policy Institute

Genoa Warner, PhD. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Reuben Hudson, PhD. College of the Atlantic

The Fellowship

The Advancing Green Chemistry Science Communication Fellowship program trains future scientific leaders to engage with journalists and the public about rapidly evolving research associated with safer materials and a healthy future (green chemistry/engineering and environmental health sciences).

Each year, up to 10 outstanding researchers from fields of green chemistry/engineering and the environmental health sciences serve as Fellows. They bring with them a wide range of experiences and intimate understanding of diverse disciplines. During the year-long program, they develop the essential skills to convey in plain and engaging language important research findings. In the process, the Fellows gain a wider world view and make important connections with one another and with new scientific ideas.

Now, more than ever, it is important that scientists help the public value science and its role in shaping our future.

The Fellowship is for early-career scientists (post doctoral researchers, recent assistant/associate professors, etc.) seeking to communicate effectively about complex science, without "dumbing it down", so that it may have more value and impact.

Over the course of a year, fellows work with media professionals and coaches to practice presenting and being interviewed about research each month. By the end, fellows are excellent at serving as science experts for journalists, presenting research to a variety of non-science audiences, and speaking through a variety of media.

Communication skills learned help not only advance the science, but the scientist. The program encourages fellows to explore their personal goals and provides opportunities to work with a coach to develop the necessary leadership skills to advance their careers.

Learn more about the program and sign up here.

Print Friendly and PDF
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
Originals

Why housing security is key to environmental justice

Since 2018, I can often be found at our local community center—listening, learning, sharing, and strategizing around the table with community members on ways to push the city for more affordable housing and prevent the displacement of neighborhood residents.

Keep reading... Show less
Kris Snibbe/Harvard University
Originals

Coronavirus, climate change, and the environment

We all have questions about the novel coronavirus sweeping through our neighborhoods – and across the globe.

Keep reading... Show less
Youth Climate Strike in Santa Rosa, Calif., in March 2019. (Credit: Fabrice Florin/flickr)
Originals

Together, we make mud

The noted philosopher Rodney Dangerfield described his fictional marriage in a way that provides insight into the widening gulf in U.S. environmental politics: "She's a water sign. I'm an Earth sign. Together, we make mud."

Keep reading... Show less
Credit: Eden, Janine and Jim/flickr
Originals

The I-told-you-so heard ‘round the world

When I'm in the checkout line at the grocery, the tabloids invariably catch my eye for a split second.

Keep reading... Show less
Associate Justice William O. Douglas.
Originals

Before Gore, Greta, and the Green New Deal: Part Two

Let's start with an inveterate American treehugger named William O. Douglas.

Keep reading... Show less
Tanner Boriak/Unsplash
Originals

Green Grammys!

Grammy attorneys please note: This is the only time I'll use the "Green Grammys" title, so there's no need for the Cease and Desist letter.

Keep reading... Show less
Earth Day 1990 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Credit: Paul-W/flickr)
Originals

Earth Day 2020: The Thirty Year War

On April 22, 1990, a six-figure sized crowd flocked to the National Mall.

Keep reading... Show less
From our Newsroom

Making toxic-free births a Christian issue

Christian groups fiercely defend the rights of the unborn but have long neglected to advocate for pollution-free births and childhoods. Some evangelicals are trying to change that.

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu