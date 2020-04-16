Cutting edge of science
An exclusive look at important research impacting our health and the environment
The AGC Science Communication Fellowship program trains future scientific leaders to engage with journalists and the public about rapidly evolving research.
About this Series
Cutting Edge of Science grants an exclusive look at new findings regarding our health and the environment by up-and-coming scientists nationwide.
These scientists have participated in a fellowship designed to strengthen their communication skills with media and the public. Now, readers like you have the ability to gain insight into their research - ahead of everyone else. Take this opportunity to be proactive; get smart. Learn about what's impacting your health and our planet, from the leading experts on the subjects.
Meet the Fellows
Raquel Chamorro-Garcia, PhD. University of California, Santa Cruz
Michael Wentzel, PhD. Augsburg University
Meghan Rebuli, PhD. UNC Chapel Hill
Fenna Sillé, PhD. John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Miranda Spratlen, PhD. Columbia University
Tom Bruton, PhD. Green Science Policy Institute
Genoa Warner, PhD. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Reuben Hudson, PhD. College of the Atlantic
The Fellowship
The Advancing Green Chemistry Science Communication Fellowship program trains future scientific leaders to engage with journalists and the public about rapidly evolving research associated with safer materials and a healthy future (green chemistry/engineering and environmental health sciences).
Each year, up to 10 outstanding researchers from fields of green chemistry/engineering and the environmental health sciences serve as Fellows. They bring with them a wide range of experiences and intimate understanding of diverse disciplines. During the year-long program, they develop the essential skills to convey in plain and engaging language important research findings. In the process, the Fellows gain a wider world view and make important connections with one another and with new scientific ideas.
Now, more than ever, it is important that scientists help the public value science and its role in shaping our future.
The Fellowship is for early-career scientists (post doctoral researchers, recent assistant/associate professors, etc.) seeking to communicate effectively about complex science, without "dumbing it down", so that it may have more value and impact.
Over the course of a year, fellows work with media professionals and coaches to practice presenting and being interviewed about research each month. By the end, fellows are excellent at serving as science experts for journalists, presenting research to a variety of non-science audiences, and speaking through a variety of media.
Communication skills learned help not only advance the science, but the scientist. The program encourages fellows to explore their personal goals and provides opportunities to work with a coach to develop the necessary leadership skills to advance their careers.
Learn more about the program and sign up here.